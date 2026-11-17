Roadworks are restricting traffic on the Trakia motorway between kilometres 139 and 141 in the direction of Burgas. The driving and emergency lanes are closed, and vehicles can pass only in the overtaking lane between 7:30 and 17:00. The Road Infrastructure Agency urges drivers to comply with the temporary traffic signage and speed restrictions.

Temporary traffic arrangements also remain in place on other busy routes. On the Lozarevo–Prilep road, traffic is moving in both directions in a single lane due to roadworks. On road II-54 between Dolna Studena and Tsenovo, the speed limit is 50 km/h. Work is under way until 18 November on road II-56 between Pavel Banya and Rozovets, where vehicles are switching from one lane to another. A similar arrangement is in force until 20 November on road II-79 between Mamarchevo and Bolyarovo. In the Svilengrad area, traffic on road I-8 is switching from one lane to another due to repairs to expansion joints, scheduled to continue until 18 December.

Traffic at the borders

Traffic at the border checkpoints with Greece, North Macedonia and Serbia is normal. At Kapitan Andreevo, however, heavy outbound traffic has been reported for trucks. Passenger cars and minibuses with a permissible maximum mass of up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through Rudозem, Zlatograd, Makaza and Ivaylovgrad.

The Oryahovo–Bechet and Svishtov–Zimnicea ferry services have been temporarily suspended due to the low water level of the Danube. Travellers between Bulgaria and Romania should use land border crossings or other operating ferry routes.

Snow and wind in the higher elevations

It will be cloudy in the mountains, with rain expected in the ranges of western Bulgaria, turning to snow above 1,800 metres. “It will be cloudy in the mountains,” the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology says. Moderate to strong westerly winds are expected. Temperatures will be around 9 degrees at 1,200 metres and around 4 degrees at 2,000 metres. At Musala, temperatures are expected to range from minus 4 to minus 2 degrees, at Cherni Vrah from minus 2 to 1 degree, and at Mount Botev from minus 3 to 1 degree.

Traffic police checks and fire service report

During the specialised operation conducted by the Traffic Police, 13,778 motor vehicles and 18,917 drivers and passengers were checked. A total of 3,873 penalty notices and 340 reports of administrative violations were issued. The Interior Ministry reported that 25 drivers were found to have been driving after consuming alcohol, three after using narcotic substances, and seven refused to take tests.

Over a 24-hour period, the fire service responded to 507 incident reports and extinguished 114 fires. Twenty of the fires caused direct material damage, including damage to eight residential buildings and six vehicles. One person died and one was injured.

As of 15 November, vehicles are required to be fitted with tyres designed for winter conditions or with a tread depth of at least 4 millimetres. Drivers must also comply with the temporary traffic signage in roadwork sections, while tourists in the higher elevations should take snow, low temperatures and strong winds into account.