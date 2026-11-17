The average pension in Bulgaria will reach €587.70 in 2027, an 8% increase compared with this year. The minimum pension for insurance length of service and age, with a full contribution record, is planned to rise to €374.62.

This is set out in the draft State Public Social Security budget, which was approved at first reading by the parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee. In the vote, 12 MPs supported the bill, two voted against it and nine abstained.

Pensions to Be Adjusted from 1 July

From 1 July 2027, all pensions granted by the end of 2026 will be adjusted under the Swiss rule by between 7% and 8%. The maximum pension, the social old-age pension and the supplements to it are also expected to increase by the same percentage.

The draft allocates €14.668 billion for the payment of pensions and supplements next year. The amount is €1.164 billion, or 8.6%, higher than the 2026 budget and equals 10.4% of projected gross domestic product. The total State Public Social Security budget is €16.53 billion.

Higher Benefits for Parents and the Unemployed

From 1 January 2027, the benefit for raising a child up to the age of two will increase from €398.81 to €450. The same amount will apply to the benefit for raising a child up to the age of eight by the father or adoptive parent.

Parents who return to work instead of taking leave are expected to receive 75% of the amount they would have received if they had taken the respective leave. The benefit is currently 50%.

The minimum daily unemployment benefit will rise from €9.21 to €13, while the maximum will increase from €54.78 to €60.76. The lump-sum benefit upon the death of an insured person will increase from €276.10 to €660.

Higher Insurable Income

The draft provides for the minimum insurable income for self-insured persons to become €660, while the maximum insurable income for all insured persons will reach €2,400. The minimum insurable incomes in key economic activities will increase by 6.4%.

From the beginning of 2027, the retirement conditions for third-category labour will also change. Women will be required to be 62 years and 8 months old and have 37 years of insurance service, while men will be required to be 64 years and 10 months old and have 40 years of service.

Different Positions on the Pension System

The Bulgarian Industrial Association and the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry support the draft in principle, but insist on greater predictability of the social security burden. The Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association has withheld its support. The organisation says pension reform is already overdue.

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria supports the budget, while the Fiscal Council warns that demographic ageing and unresolved issues surrounding the second pension pillar continue to raise questions about the sustainability of the system.

GERB-UDF announced that it would not support the draft. Vladislav Goranov criticised the lack of reforms and buffers and described the state’s assumption of social security contributions for civil servants as “macroeconomic stupidity”. We Continue the Change said it would abstain at first reading but would support increasing the tax relief for working parents.

Sources: business.dir.bg