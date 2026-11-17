“The question before us is not simply whether biotechnology can offer new products. The question is whether scientific progress can genuinely strengthen our food system and benefit society as a whole.” This was stated by MEP Christian Vigenin, host of the discussion “The Biotechnology Act – A Link to Innovation in the Food Sector” at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The event, organized jointly with SME Connect, brought together representatives of the European Commission, academia and business. As chair of the organization’s working group on agriculture, food and consumers, Vigenin placed an emphasis on the interests of farmers, businesses and consumers.

“Food security is an essential part of European security,” he stressed. According to the data he cited, the EU imports 74% of the high-protein feed raw materials it uses, while for soy protein this share reaches 94%. According to Vigenin, this dependence highlights the need to diversify protein sources, invest in domestic production and support new technologies.

The MEP pointed out that the path from scientific discovery to the market requires not only predictable procedures, but also funding, technical infrastructure, qualified personnel and access to markets. “Simplification in itself is not industrial policy,” he said.

Vigenin stressed that consumer and environmental protection must remain at the heart of the European approach. New solutions should be assessed on the basis of reliable scientific evidence, while the rules should be clear and capable of keeping pace with scientific development, without weakening the protective mechanisms.

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