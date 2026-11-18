Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev will hold a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony for the renovation of Chelopehsko Shose Street. The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in the section from the Sofia Ring Road overpass to the bridge over the Lesnovska River in the Kremikovtsi district.

The project envisages the complete rehabilitation of approximately 2 kilometers of the street. The groundbreaking ceremony will be attended by Kremikovtsi District Mayor Lilia Donkova and Deputy Mayor for Construction Emiliyan Georgiev, the Sofia Municipality announced.

Temporary traffic arrangements

The renovation will be carried out in stages. From November 18, 2026, to January 11, 2027, the right-hand carriageway in the direction of the Sofia Ring Road will be closed to traffic.

Traffic will move in both directions along the opposite carriageway. The routes of bus lines will not be changed, and the stops in the area will not be affected.

The renovation of Chelopehsko Shose is part of the planned infrastructure activities in the northern districts of the capital. Vasil Terziev has identified the development of this part of Sofia as a priority.

“Chelopehsko Shose will provide a quick connection between the northern areas and the central part of the city.”

The street is important for access to the populated areas and neighborhoods in the Kremikovtsi district. The first stage of the renovation begins with a change in traffic arrangements while construction work is carried out in the closed carriageway.

Sources: sofia.bg, vestnikstroitel.bg