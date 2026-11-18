The leader of Vazrazhdane, Kostadin Kostadinov, announced that this week he would file a report with the prosecution service over the alleged falsification of official data on the state deficit and inflation used in Bulgaria’s admission to the eurozone. He made the statement on the “The Day ON AIR” programme on Bulgaria ON AIR.

Kostadinov said he was citing Eurostat data and public statements by Fiscal Council Chairman Simeon Dyankov. “This week I will file a report with the prosecution service. According not to my data, but to statements by Fiscal Council Chairman Simeon Dyankov and Eurostat data, the figures for both the state deficit and inflation were falsified, which means that a crime was committed,” the Vazrazhdane leader said.

What are the claims about the deficit

In September, Simeon Dyankov said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) that accounting practices had been used in 2025 to bring the budget deficit down to 2.9 percent. According to him, the real shortfall was around 5 percent.

Dyankov linked the difference to the deferred invoicing of payments under infrastructure contracts until 2026. In connection with the claims, three specialised audits were commissioned at the Road Infrastructure Agency, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport.

Kostadinov did not present evidence in the television studio that a report had already been filed, but said he intended to submit it within the week. At present, there is no confirmation from the prosecution service that a document has been received or that an investigation has begun.

Criticism of the budget and the eurozone

The leader of Vazrazhdane repeated his position that restoring the Bulgarian lev is the only mechanism for bringing public finances under control without taking on new billion-level debts. He described the draft budget for 2027 as dependent on decisions by external institutions.

The Parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee approved the framework of the draft budget for 2027 at first reading by 12 votes in favour and 10 against, following nearly eight hours of debate.

Sources: bgonair.bg, dunavmost.com