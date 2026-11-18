No strong aftershocks are expected following the 5.4-magnitude earthquake in Vrancea, Romania. However, weaker tremors with magnitudes between 2.5 and 3 are possible in the coming days, Associate Professor Plamena Raykova of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences said.

The quake was registered at 2:48 a.m. and was felt throughout northern Bulgaria. It was felt more strongly in Ruse, Varna and Pleven, while reports also came from Silistra, Shumen, Dobrich, Veliko Tarnovo and Montana. There are indications that the earthquake was also weakly felt in the Sofia area.

“The earthquake was felt throughout northern Bulgaria. It was felt very strongly in cities such as Ruse, Varna and Pleven,” Associate Professor Plamena Raykova said.

The epicenter was approximately 200 kilometers from Ruse. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or material damage in Bulgaria.

Weaker tremors possible in Vrancea

According to Associate Professor Raykova, strong aftershock activity is not typical for this zone. “This is not an unusual phenomenon. Stronger earthquakes with a magnitude of 4 are recorded there every few months,” she noted. According to her, a 4.7-magnitude tremor was recorded in Vrancea last month.

A separate earthquake was also recorded in the Smolyan area. It had a magnitude of 3.7, was registered at 3:16 a.m. and was weakly felt in Smolyan and the surrounding area. The tremor was not related to the earthquake in Vrancea.

“At the moment, weak local activity is being observed there, with several events in the range of 3.3 and 3.7,” Raykova said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 was also recorded in the same area on Saturday.

Sources: bntnews.bg