Hoteliers in Pamporovo plan to hire workers from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Egypt and Morocco for the upcoming winter tourist season. The reason is the shortage of staff at the resort and in the region, “Pamporovo” AD reported.

A total of 117 citizens of countries outside the European Union are working in the territory of Smolyan District. Since the beginning of 2026, 50 cases of residence and work permits being granted have been registered, according to data from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Smolyan.

Hotel staff are in highest demand

The shortage is mainly in hotels. Employers are looking for kitchen workers, head chefs, waiters, restaurant managers and lobby bar managers. The Smolyan Labour Bureau has also announced vacancies for lift operators, receptionists and floor managers.

Leading hotels in Pamporovo have already submitted applications for workers from third countries. A minimum number of foreign employees has been requested for “Pamporovo” AD, the company’s director Stefan Prisadov уточнява.

Employers are also counting on local workers

“Tourism can be preserved and people encouraged to remain in the mountain region only with Bulgarian staff,” Stefan Prisadov says.

According to Prisadov, citizens of third countries are hired for positions for which suitable employees have not been found or for which there has not been sufficient interest. The main policy of “Pamporovo” AD remains to rely on Bulgarian workers, including those from Smolyan, Chepelare, Devin and the surrounding settlements.

The shortage of staff in tourism is emerging as one of the main challenges in preparing for the winter season in Pamporovo. Alongside hiring foreign workers, employers continue to seek staff on the local labour market.

Sources: novini.bg, focus-news.net