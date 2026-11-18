A yellow warning for strong winds is in force in 9 regions in western and southeastern Bulgaria. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology is warning of south-southwesterly gusts of 20 to 24 m/s. Significant rainfall of between 20 and 30 mm is expected in three regions in northwestern Bulgaria. “Strong south-southwesterly winds” is the wording used in the NIMH warning.

The Road Infrastructure Agency reports restrictions on a number of second- and third-class roads. In Kardzhali Region, road III-508 is closed in the Samodiva–Stomantsi junction section because of landslide activity. The detour is via road I-5 and road III-867. Another section of the same road, between kilometre 44 and kilometre 44.270, is also restricted for all vehicles because of a compromised road structure.

On road III-865 Stoyanovo–Ardino–Kardzhali, traffic is moving in both directions in a single lane along two sections. There are also restrictions on road III-164 Svoge–Buchin Pass, where trucks weighing more than 12 tonnes are not allowed. A ban on vehicles weighing more than 10 tonnes has been introduced on road III-822 Samokov–Ihtiman, with the detour via the Trakia motorway and road II-62. In Stara Zagora Region, the road over Shipka Pass to Buzludzha Peak remains restricted for vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes.

Traffic at the Borders

The latest data published by the Ministry of Interior indicate normal traffic at the border crossings with Romania, Greece, Serbia and North Macedonia. The Oryahovo–Bechet and Svishtov–Zimnich ferry services have been temporarily suspended because of the low level of the Danube River. Passenger cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through “Makaza”, “Rudozem”, “Zlatograd” and “Ivaylovgrad”.

Traffic is heavy for trucks leaving the country through the “Kapitan Andreevo” border crossing. Passenger cars, buses and trucks are being allowed through at “Kulata”, “Ilinden” and “Kapitan Petko Voyvoda”.

Conditions in the Mountains

Rain will fall in the mountain ranges of western Bulgaria and along the ridge of the Balkan Mountains, while precipitation above 1,700 metres will be snow. Strong and stormy winds are expected, making conditions for hikes in the high mountain areas unfavourable. The maximum temperature will be around 12 degrees at 1,200 metres and around 5 degrees at 2,000 metres. The snow cover on Mount Botev is 5 centimetres, while snowfall is forecast on Musala and Cherni Vrah.

Fire and Police Report

Over a 24-hour period, the fire services responded to 79 calls. Thirty-seven fires were extinguished, 18 of which caused direct material damage. Thirty-nine rescue and assistance operations were registered, six of them following road accidents. One person died in the fires.

According to Ministry of Interior data, 17 road accidents involving injured and deceased people were recorded on 16 November. One person died and 25 were injured. From 16 to 22 November, police are carrying out intensified inspections of trucks and buses as part of a road safety operation.

Sources: presscenters.com