A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was recorded in the area of the Smolyan village of Momchilovtsi, the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences reported. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 12.5 kilometres and followed the powerful tremor in Vrancea by about half an hour.

“About half an hour after the earthquake in Romania, a tremor was recorded in Bulgaria as well,” the NIGGG-BAS said. Residents of Smolyan said they had felt the shaking strongly and had been frightened.

An earlier tremor was recorded near Smolyan

About 50 minutes before the earthquake near Momchilovtsi, another tremor was recorded in the area. According to data from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, it had a magnitude of 3 and occurred at a depth of 2 kilometres. Its epicentre was 12 kilometres southeast of Smolyan.

Data from Romania’s National Institute for Earth Physics showed the same sequence of events, but with different preliminary magnitude readings. The institute recorded a tremor at 02:23 with a magnitude of 3.1, followed by an earthquake at 03:16 with a magnitude of 3.9 in the area of the Bulgarian-Greek border.

Different readings for the earthquake in Vrancea

The earthquake in Vrancea was recorded at 02:48:55 local time. A magnitude of 5.3 was initially reported, but later the Romanian institute recorded a magnitude of 5.7 and a depth of 120.8 kilometres.

The tremor was felt in Ukraine, Moldova and Serbia. In Chișinău, residents of upper-floor apartments described smooth swaying that lasted up to one minute. In Constanța, people reported being woken by the shaking of their beds, which lasted about 30 seconds.

At the time of publication, there were no reports of material damage.

Sources: focus-news.net