GERB leader Boyko Borisov criticized the draft budget because of the planned assumption of new debt. Speaking to journalists in the corridors of the National Assembly, he said the financial framework was based on loans, while incomes remained low and inflation was high.

“The entire budget is: we take on debt so that we can pretend to be generous,” Borisov said.

He also pointed to a forecast of 5% inflation and warned of the accumulation of large debts. In his words, the economic picture includes high inflation and low incomes, which in his view do not justify the approach laid down in the budget.

Borisov demanded an explanation about the Dublin declaration

The GERB chairman said that those in power did not want to disclose what declaration they had signed in Dublin. He also said that the Consultative Council for National Security should be convened.

Borisov rejected claims of backroom deals and said that he was not responsible for the work of the Ministry of Finance. Regarding his demand for an extraordinary session, he said that the previous day, while watching Galab Donev, he had felt sorry for him. According to Borisov, Donev “is out of place.”

Criticism over the Black Sea and the drones

Borisov accused the government of not disclosing which vessels were being sunk in the Black Sea. He described the country as a “pirate state” and said that Bulgaria could become an “attraction for underwater filming.”

As a positive possibility, the GERB leader pointed to the extraction of gas from the depths of the Black Sea. Asked how he would respond to the drones, he replied that he would sink them, arguing that they moved slowly and that aviation and the available systems could be used against them.

His position on the SJC and the war in Ukraine

Borisov also commented on the upcoming hearing of the candidates for the Supreme Judicial Council. “We will hear the candidates for the SJC and see what they have to propose,” he said.

In his statement, the GERB leader also touched on the situation in the United States, including flights, the banking system and intelligence. He commented on the meeting between Xi Jinping and the American side, saying that in his view it had no agenda.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Borisov said that everyone wanted peace, but expressed doubt as to how it could be achieved given such a large disparity in the forces of the two sides.

Sources: novini.bg