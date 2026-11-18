Ivaylo Mirchev of “Yes, Bulgaria” called for the prime minister to urgently appear before the National Assembly over the ships that sank in the Black Sea. The MP also insisted on the immediate convening of the Consultative Council for National Security, where the risks to Bulgaria and the safety of shipping would be discussed.

“Ships are sinking and still no one knows how these ships are sinking,” Mirchev said in the corridors of parliament. According to him, two months after the first ship sank, it is still unclear who was behind the incident.

Mirchev Demands Answers from the Government

Mirchev accused the prime minister of using the Council of Ministers for PR, despite his promise that he would not hide from the National Assembly. According to the MP, the questions surrounding security in the Black Sea require a political response and public information from the executive branch.

He also referred to a statement by the Turkish foreign minister, who said that Bulgaria and Romania were facing a serious problem in the Black Sea. Mirchev further stated that Russia had admitted that it would continue the attacks in the area. This claim was not accompanied by any additional details in his statement.

The Series of Incidents Involving Ships

The demand by “Yes, Bulgaria” comes after two incidents involving commercial ships within a period of about 24 hours. On November 16, a cargo ship sank in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, while on November 17, the tanker “Gas Husky” sank off the Bulgarian coast. The crews of the vessels were evacuated.

The American news agency Associated Press described the sinking of the “Gas Husky” as part of a series of incidents involving commercial ships in the western part of the Black Sea. The causes of the individual cases and responsibility for them must be established by the competent institutions.

Meanwhile, Bozhidar Bozhanov said that the formation continued to insist on rewriting the budget and on the resignation of the chairman of the State Agency for National Security. “Yes, Bulgaria” is calling for the issue of security in the Black Sea to be examined together with the actions of the institutions and the protection of commercial shipping.

Sources: novini.bg, apnews.com, nova.bg