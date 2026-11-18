GERB’s parliamentary group will not support the proposed state budget, nor the candidates put forward by “Progressive Bulgaria” for members of the Supreme Judicial Council. This was stated by the party’s leader, Boyko Borissov, speaking to journalists in the corridors of parliament. He also called for the convening of the Consultative Council for National Security.

Borissov said that GERB would not support the nominations for the judicial body because, in his view, “Progressive Bulgaria” already controls the presidency, the Council of Ministers, parliament and the Constitutional Court. According to him, the party would not allow the formation to take control of the judicial system as well.

The GERB leader accused the sponsors of the nominations of failing to publicly present their candidates and of not answering what declaration they had signed in Dublin. He also commented on claims that GERB could be blamed for personnel appointments made by others:

“There are two Shishkovs who talk to each other in the evening. In the end, they will say they are mine.”

Criticism of the Budget

Borissov described the financial framework as a budget based on new debt. He said the forecast was for 5 percent inflation, low incomes and large debts. According to him, those in power are taking out loans to finance promises that they present as generosity.

In response to questions about GERB’s previous governments, Borissov said that he accepted responsibility for the period up to 2020, when he was prime minister, and stated that state budgets had ended with a surplus at that time.

He also warned of a new bill which, in his view, was being submitted “through the back door” and provided for the hourly reduction of workers’ length of service. Borissov named Iliana Zhekova as the MP who would present more details on the issue.

Criticism Over the Incidents in the Black Sea

Regarding the vessels sunk and looted in the Black Sea, Borissov said that Bulgaria had become a “pirate state”. According to him, the government did not dare name the perpetrators. He ironically described as “good news” the confirmation that natural gas deposits existed in the depths of the sea.

Borissov said that in a similar situation he would order the maritime drones to be destroyed by aviation and defence systems. He described them as slow-moving boats on the surface of the water and drew a parallel with cases during his time in office, when Russian military aircraft had flown over the waters.

“Back then, at Shabla, we opened the missile launchers. As soon as they appeared, they would start engaging them, and they could be intercepted; since then, there has not been a single incursion by a Russian aircraft. There is nothing complicated about it,” said the GERB leader.

Comment on Russia, China and the United States

Borissov also commented on the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. According to him, the lack of an announced agenda made forecasts difficult, but the meeting had probably been prepared in advance against the backdrop of turmoil in the United States.

He noted that GERB representatives, including Tomislav Donchev and Denitsa Sacheva, had been in the United States during problems with flights, followed by difficulties in the banking system and the intelligence agency. According to him, amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, it could not easily be expected that military action would end through diplomatic meetings when one side was very strong and the other very weak.