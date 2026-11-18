The opposition has called for the urgent convening of the Consultative Council for National Security over a series of incidents involving commercial vessels in the Black Sea. Yes, Bulgaria also insisted that the Prime Minister be heard in the National Assembly, while We Continue the Change called on President Iliana Iotova to convene the council.

“The Prime Minister must urgently come to the National Assembly to be heard, and it is even more urgent that the Consultative Council for National Security be convened,” said Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of Yes, Bulgaria. According to him, there is still no answer as to who is behind the attacks and what measures the state is taking.

New Incidents off the Bulgarian Coast

The political reactions were prompted by the sinking of the gas carrier GAS HUSKY on November 17 in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone. The vessel was sailing under the Liberian flag from Alexandria to the Romanian port of Midia. All 19 crew members were rescued.

According to the Associated Press, there is still no official confirmation that the gas carrier was hit by drones. The agency reports that the vessel sank about 50 nautical miles off the Bulgarian coast and that the incident was the second involving a commercial vessel sinking near Bulgaria within two days.

Another commercial vessel sank in the same maritime area on November 16. Its crew was also rescued. Nine cargo ships and tankers were hit off the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania in October, the Associated Press reports.

Request for a Position from the Authorities

Radoslav Ribarski of We Continue the Change said that the drone attacks were continuing despite earlier political assurances that they would be halted. He described the sinking of the gas carrier as a sign of an escalation of the risk to shipping in the Black Sea.

Boyko Borissov also commented on the series of incidents. He said it must become clear who the attackers are and used an ironic tone, saying that “there is now certainly gas in the depths of the Black Sea.”

By the time the information was published, the ruling parties had not announced a public response to the request for an urgent Consultative Council for National Security meeting and a parliamentary hearing of the Prime Minister. A hearing of Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov had been scheduled in the Defense Committee.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, apnews.com, mediapool.bg