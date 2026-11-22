At the end of 1919, just one year after Bulgaria’s defeat in the First World War, the National Assembly creates a special legal basis for prosecuting the politicians who, according to those in power, bear responsibility for the national catastrophe. The Law on the Trial and Punishment of Those Guilty of the National Catastrophe is adopted by the 18th Ordinary National Assembly on November 22 and promulgated in the “State Gazette,” No. 203 of December 9, 1919.

The bill is introduced on October 24, 1919. Aleksandar Stamboliyski’s government makes punishing those responsible for the two national catastrophes one of its main political objectives. Initially, the law is aimed primarily at the cabinet of Vasil Radoslavov, which governed the country from 1913 to 1918 and led Bulgaria when it entered the First World War.

The Defendants’ Property Placed Under Seizure

The law covers not only ministers but also other individuals alleged to have taken part in preparing, declaring or directing the war. Among them are those “who took an active part in declaring the 1915–1918 war without the National Assembly having been convened beforehand.”

A property measure is also provided for. “The private property of all defendants is placed under seizure” to secure the state’s civil claim. The provision is designed so that, in the event of a conviction, the state can seek compensation for the damage caused by the war.

On January 12, 1920, parliament holds the ministers from Radoslavov’s cabinet accountable. After lengthy investigative and parliamentary procedures, a decision is made on March 29, 1921, to refer them to the State Court. The indictment is divided into 24 counts and includes allegations of violations of the Constitution and laws in the conduct of the war.

From Radoslavov to Geshov, Danev and Malinov

The original law does not cover all the cabinets that its political initiators associate with the national catastrophes. Therefore, on November 19, 1922, a popular consultation is held on the responsibility of the ministers from the cabinets of Ivan Geshov, Stoyan Danev and Aleksandar Malinov. According to the published data, 647,313 voters cast white ballots in favor of guilt, 223,584 voted for acquittal, and approximately 55,000 ballots were invalid.

On March 11, 1923, the ministers from these cabinets are also referred to the State Court. Meanwhile, the trial against Radoslavov’s cabinet reaches a verdict. It is read on March 31, 1923, and the convicted ministers are sent to Sliven Prison. Historical studies note that the procedure was controversial from the moment the law was adopted, since its penal provisions were given retroactive effect.

The Coup Interrupts the Proceedings; Amnesty Comes Later

The coup of June 9, 1923, overthrows Stamboliyski’s government and halts the progress of the remaining proceedings against the accused ministers. This does not mean that all the cases ended without verdicts: a decision had already been handed down against Radoslavov’s cabinet, while the proceedings involving the other cabinets did not reach the same conclusion.

January 5, 1924, is often cited in chronologies as the date of the amnesty, but this date does not confirm the final termination of the cases against the ministers. On January 4, 1924, the National Assembly discusses an amnesty law, while the special decision by which the convicted and indicted ministers are granted amnesty is adopted in July 1924.

Thus, the 1919 law remains an example of a political trial in which the criminal prosecution of former rulers becomes intertwined with parliamentary struggle, a referendum, verdicts and the subsequent erasure of their consequences.

Sources: bta.bg, bulgaria.rferl.org