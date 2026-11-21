The Black Sea is becoming a “new laboratory” for hybrid threats against Europe, GERB-SDS MP Hristo Gadев said on the programme “Ofanziva s Lyubo Ognyanov”. He criticised the lack of a categorical response from Bulgarian institutions following the attacks on commercial vessels in the region.

According to him, there is no official information about the origin of the drones that attacked vessels in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone. Gadев said this creates conditions for conflicting versions.

“Until there is a clear response from the Bulgarian state, speculation will continue. Some will say that the drones are Russian, while others will say that this is not true – they are Ukrainian. This leads nowhere,” the MP said.

Gadев drew a parallel with the incidents in the Baltic and North seas, in which underwater communications infrastructure was damaged. According to him, actions below the threshold of an overt attack test countries’ preparedness and can disrupt their economies.

Risk to shipping and prices

The MP said that the lack of identifying markings on the drones was characteristic of hybrid threats. However, their identification was possible through analysis of their design, silhouette and technical documentation.

Gadев said that Russian military information channels were discussing restricting maritime commercial traffic to Bulgaria and Romania. “And if this is not a threat to Bulgaria, then what is?” he asked.

According to him, the uncertainty is already having economic consequences by reducing commercial traffic and increasing insurance costs. He referred to data presented earlier by the special administrator of “Lukoil”, according to which the costs of insuring and operating a tanker had risen from around $250,000 in July to more than $2 million in September.

According to Gadев, this makes it more difficult to reduce fuel prices in Bulgaria. He also warned of possible humanitarian consequences, as the Black Sea is a key route for wheat deliveries to North Africa.

Different means are needed to counter drones

Gadев also commented on a demonstration of a counter-drone system during which a bird was detected instead of an unmanned aircraft. According to him, the incident shows how rapidly unmanned technologies are developing.

“There are no perfect systems at the moment. Technology is developing so quickly that it is very difficult to keep up,” the MP said.

He said that protection should not rely solely on radars, but should combine visual surveillance, signals intelligence and electronic warfare capabilities. According to Gadев, countering drones does not necessarily mean physically destroying the unmanned aircraft.

As an example of the problems surrounding maritime security, he said that around 90 vessels were Bulgarian-owned, but approximately 60 sailed under the Bulgarian flag. According to him, the state must respond regardless of the flag under which a vessel is registered when its ownership is linked to Bulgarian companies.

During the programme, Gadев also commented on the deal for 57 self-propelled howitzers. He said that GERB-SDS supported the project, but raised questions about the increase in its value from €650 million in July to €686 million in November, as well as about the accompanying contracts with private companies worth around €280 million.

Sources: nova.bg