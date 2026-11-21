Relatives of four-year-old Rumen took to the streets in Pleven for the second time, demanding justice and life imprisonment for the 19-year-old driver who struck the child in the village of Grivitsa.

The protesters gathered in front of the courthouse. They are calling for the driver's remand measure to be changed from a requirement to report to “detention in custody”. Rumen's relatives said that the accused must not be free.

The Relatives Demand the Harshest Punishment

“He must not be free. He must be detained,” some of the protesters said.

The aunt of the deceased child said: “I want this man in prison. He killed my child. The protests will not stop.”

Other protesters said: “We want life imprisonment. We will not back down.”

For a short time, the participants blocked traffic at an intersection in central Pleven. The news was reported by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Sources: bnrnews.bg