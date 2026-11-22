On October 3, 1920, the Bulgarian Communist Party won the municipal elections in Dupnitsa and Kyustendil. The vote marked the beginning of two communist municipal councils in southwestern Bulgaria – the Dupnitsa Commune and the Second Kyustendil Commune.

Dupnitsa: Aid, Free Medicines and the Fight Against Speculation

Dr. Kosta Petrov was elected mayor of Dupnitsa. The communists received 1,189 votes and won 7 of the 14 seats on the municipal council. The administration directed funds toward the poor and wage workers, provided financial assistance and ensured free medicines for those in need.

Among its main priorities were the fight against speculation and black-market trading, as well as changes to tax policy. Poor and low-income citizens were exempted from municipal taxes and fees, while a greater burden was assumed by wealthier residents and commercial companies.

“With the new budget, this system has been fundamentally changed,” Kosta Petrov said during the discussion of the budget for 1921–1922, as quoted by the newspaper “Duma”.

The municipality also developed public services. In addition to free medical examinations and medicines for poor citizens, school fees were abolished, while clothing and school supplies were provided for students from impoverished families. A loan was secured from the Bulgarian National Bank to construct a school building.

The Murder of Kosta Petrov and the End of the Commune

Kosta Petrov was killed near Dupnitsa in February 1923. Published accounts differ on the date. The Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) calendar reference gives February 20, while a report published in the newspaper “Probuda” on March 3, 1923, describes the murder as having taken place on February 21.

According to the newspaper report, the attack took place on the road to Kocherinovo, near Dupnitsa, while the mayor was returning from municipal work related to an electrical installation. Following his death, the commune’s administration fell into crisis. BTA gives March 22, 1923, as the date on which the Dupnitsa Commune was dissolved by the government.

The Two Communes in Kyustendil

Following the same municipal elections, the Second Kyustendil Commune was proclaimed in Kyustendil. Nikola Grancharov was elected its mayor. The administration, however, survived only briefly and was dissolved in January 1921 with the government’s assistance.

This was not the city’s first communist municipal council. The First Kyustendil Commune was proclaimed on January 27, 1920, and ended its activities on June 10 of the same year. Thus, in less than two years, Kyustendil experienced two attempts at communist rule at the local level.

Sources: bta.bg, duma.bg, samokovlib.com