On 22 November 1944, Kimon Georgiev’s government approved the dismissal of 25 lecturers from Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“. The decision was taken on the basis of a report by Minister of Public Education Prof. Stancho Cholakov, submitted four days earlier, and the stated grounds were „fascist activity“.

Those removed included former Prime Minister and regent Bogdan Filov, Minister of Public Education Boris Yotsov, literary scholar Mihail Arnaudov, historian Veselin Beshevliev, politician Aleksandar Tsankov, jurist Lyubomir Vladikin, physician Aleksandar Stanishev and jurist Georgi P. Genov.

The decision affected not only lecturers who were dismissed permanently. Another 17 people were suspended from teaching for varying periods. Thus, the total number of those affected by this procedure reached 42 lecturers. In some historical sources, the number 42 is cited as the full list of those sanctioned, while 25 refers to those dismissed permanently.

The measure was part of an ordinance on „purging“

The dismissals were carried out under the Ordinance-Law on the Purging of Teaching Staff in Schools, the University, Higher Education Institutions and Academies. The legislation was adopted in October 1944 and promulgated in November, allowing lecturers to be dismissed or temporarily suspended on the grounds of political classifications and accusations of supporting the previous regime.

The wording „fascist activity“ was used in the grounds for the specific procedure. It did not in itself constitute a court sentence, but rather an administrative basis for terminating or restricting teaching rights.

The purge continued after the first decision

The decision of 22 November was not an isolated act. In the following months, new decisions and decrees were adopted, expanding the list of lecturers who had been dismissed or temporarily suspended. Historical research describes the process as part of the overall restructuring of higher education after 9 September 1944.

Among those initially affected were scholars with different backgrounds and public roles. Some had been ministers or statesmen, while others had built internationally recognised academic careers. Their dismissal ended their teaching work at Sofia University at a time when the new authorities were beginning to change the composition and political direction of Bulgarian higher education.

Sources: old.fakel.bg, kultura.bg, duma.bg