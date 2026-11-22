Petko Petkov has been elected as a member of the Supreme Judicial Council from the investigators’ quota. A total of 323 investigators voted for him, BNT reported. This brings the election of the representatives of the professional quota in the SJC to an end.

A total of 453 investigators were eligible to vote, while 378 took part in the election. There were 15 invalid ballots. The other candidate – Boyko Atanasov, received 40 votes.

Petkov was elected by a majority in the first round and is the only SJC member elected from the professional quota in this way. Before the investigators, prosecutors and judges had elected their representatives, while on Friday Parliament filled the parliamentary quota of 11 members.

Possible appeal

Boyko Atanasov has one week to appeal the election. If no appeal is filed, the new composition of the SJC may be published in the „State Gazette“ at the beginning of December.

After taking office, the council members will have to launch two key procedures – for the election of a prosecutor general and a president of the Supreme Administrative Court.

Sources: bntnews.bg