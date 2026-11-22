On Sunday, November 22, sunny weather will prevail over most of Bulgaria, with maximum temperatures between 13° and 18°. Around 14° is expected in Sofia. Cloudiness will begin to increase from the west in the afternoon, while by the end of the day there will be rainfall in the western part of the country, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) reports.

The night will be mostly clear, but fog will form in some places in the valleys and lowlands. Minimum temperatures will be between 3° and 8°, with the forecast for Sofia being around 4°. Winds will initially be light, moderate in Eastern Bulgaria, from the west-northwest. During the day, they will shift to the south-southeast and remain light to moderate.

Rain in the western part in the evening

According to the NIMH forecast, rainfall will begin later in the evening and will mainly affect the western regions. In the rest of the country, the day will bring more hours of sunshine. Temperatures of up to 18° are forecast in Plovdiv, Kardzhali and Sandanski, 17° in Stara Zagora, Blagoevgrad and Burgas, and 15° in Varna, Sliven and Vratsa.

The mountains and the Black Sea coast

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains during the first part of the day. Cloudiness will increase and thicken in the afternoon, while rain will begin in the western ranges in the evening. Above 1800 metres, the precipitation will be snow. The maximum temperature at 1200 metres will be around 12°, and at 2000 metres – around 0°.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea coast, with cloudiness gradually increasing in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be between 14° and 17°. The sea water temperature will be 14°-15°, while the sea state will be around 2 on the Beaufort scale.