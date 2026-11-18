“The development of infrastructure, increasing investment and improving governance in municipalities are among the leading priorities of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works (MRDPW).” This was stated by Minister Ivan Shishkov at a meeting with a delegation from the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe, which is visiting our country as part of the fourth monitoring committee on Bulgaria’s implementation of the European Charter of Local Self-Government. The delegation includes rapporteurs on local democracy Belinda Gottardi, a representative of the Chamber of Local Authorities, the Socialist, Green and Progressive Democrats Group; Andrew Boff, a representative of the Chamber of Regions, the European Conservatives and Reformists Group; Svitlana Pereverten, a representative of the Secretariat of the Monitoring Committee; and Prof. Angel Moreno, chair of the Group of Independent Experts on the European Charter of Local Self-Government. Deputy ministers of regional development and public works Polya Zaneva, Pavleta Pelovska and Desislava Georgieva also took part in the meeting.

Minister Shishkov noted that the MRDPW is working actively and in cooperation with all stakeholders on the implementation of the Charter. “Since its ratification in 1995, we have already gained considerable experience and institutional capacity. We continue to effectively and efficiently promote and popularize the implementation of the updated 12 principles of good governance at the local level. Dialogue between central and local authorities, transparent governance and the opinions of all stakeholders are important to us, because achieving greater responsibility and solidarity between the different levels of government in the interests of citizens and businesses is of paramount importance for the country’s socioeconomic development,” Architect Shishkov emphasized. He pointed out that, under the Program for the Governance of the Republic of Bulgaria 2026–2030 adopted by the Council of Ministers, the MRDPW has been tasked with implementing extremely ambitious priorities and measures, including those concerning the decentralization of municipalities. He also announced that the work of the Council for the Decentralization of State Governance would be resumed. The regional minister noted that he had worked in municipalities for many years and understood how important decentralization is for local authorities.

“The MRDPW is the leading institution responsible for implementing state policy in the field of decentralization of state governance, and some of its functions are related to organizing the drafting of strategic and program documents in the field of decentralization of state governance,” Deputy Minister Polya Zaneva said. She informed the delegation that the MRDPW is drafting a “Green Paper on Decentralization and Multilevel Governance in the Republic of Bulgaria”, which has already been discussed with a number of stakeholders, including the National Association of Municipalities in the Republic of Bulgaria, municipalities, state institutions, non-governmental organizations and academic circles. “Our aim is to have a thorough and comprehensive document at the national level that will present the state of the decentralization of state governance in Bulgaria and support the implementation of key reforms in this area,” the deputy regional minister added. The “Green Paper” outlines the main problems, challenges and trends and puts key issues up for discussion that will influence the adoption of governance decisions, the undertaking of legislative initiatives and institutional reforms.

Deputy Minister Desislava Georgieva presented to the delegation the changes in the country’s regional policy, which give local authorities more power in determining priority projects for the regions financed with EU funds. Through the regional development councils, which include all relevant institutions, more than €2 billion from the Regions in Growth Programme 2021–2027 is being invested. In addition, the newly established Integrated Territorial Investments instrument has enabled cooperation between municipalities and local institutions in seeking funding opportunities and solving important problems. For example, 18 municipalities from three regions in the South-East Planning Region have joined forces to achieve better and more modern healthcare. As a result, more than €100 million in European funds has been secured, with which a children’s hospital was built in Burgas, and equipment and training were provided for doctors and medical workers, including general practitioners. Mobile healthcare teams have been established to visit people in remote settlements who had lacked access to healthcare for years.