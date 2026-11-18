The Council of Ministers today approved a draft Law on the European Digital Identity Wallet (EDIW), establishing the national legal and institutional framework for introducing and using the European wallet in Bulgaria. At the same time, the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation launched the official information website of BG Wallet, Bulgaria’s European digital identity wallet - https://wallet.gov.bg/ .

With BG Wallet, citizens will be able to securely request, receive, store and present data about their identity and electronic attestations, without having to repeatedly submit documents to different institutions and service providers. This will reduce the administrative burden and facilitate access to electronic administrative, public and private services, including cross-border use within the European Union. For businesses, the wallet will facilitate the electronic identification of customers, remote servicing and data exchange.

“The goal is for citizens to have a convenient, secure and free tool for managing and verifying their digital identity, making their daily interactions with institutions, businesses and service providers easier. An information website is already operational, where everyone can learn what the wallet is, how it will work and what they will be able to do with it,” said Ivan Vasilev, Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation.

The bill guarantees that the use of the wallet will be voluntary, while its issuance and use will be free of charge. It also provides for the possibility of using a qualified electronic signature through the wallet. The new framework guarantees security and personal data protection, as well as greater control for citizens over the information they share, with rules for certifying wallets, supervising providers and mechanisms for responding to vulnerabilities.

At wallet.gov.bg, citizens can learn how they will verify their identity using a mobile phone, what digital documents they will be able to use and for which services the wallet will be applicable, both online and when receiving services in person. The website presents practical examples from everyday life, terms of use and answers to frequently asked questions.

With the adoption of the law, Bulgaria will establish the necessary conditions for participation in the common European digital identity ecosystem. The introduction of BG Wallet will take place in stages, with the range of available documents, services and organizations gradually expanding. Information about the launch of the mobile application and the official download links will be published on wallet.gov.bg.