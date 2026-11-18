The latest drone attacks against commercial vessels in the Black Sea have provoked sharp reactions in the National Assembly. GERB insisted that Bulgaria take action against the drones entering its exclusive economic zone, including by beginning to destroy them.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov said that the state must respond more firmly. In his statement, he referred to the sunken vessels and the victims, saying: “Pirates are marching because the government is silent.” Borissov added that after the vessels sank, it was already certain that there was gas in the depths of the Black Sea that the country could extract.

DB calls for the prime minister to be questioned urgently

Ivaylo Mirchev of “Democratic Bulgaria” called for Prime Minister Radev to be questioned urgently in parliament. He also insisted that the Consultative Council for National Security be convened, where answers would be given about the attacks and the state's actions.

“The prime minister must urgently come to be questioned in the National Assembly,” Ivaylo Mirchev said.

According to him, Bulgaria is once again backing down in the face of Moscow. Mirchev described a meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security as necessary because of the ongoing attacks against commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

PP also insists on a meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security

Radoslav Ribarski of “We Continue the Change” also called on President Iliana Iotova to convene the Consultative Council for National Security. He said that the attacks were continuing despite the assurances, including those made in the parliamentary chamber, that they would be halted.

Ribarski linked these promises to the talks between Prime Minister Radev and Ambassador Mitrofanova. He also criticized the president, saying that Iotova should return to Bulgaria and convene the council's meeting.

Representatives of the governing parties and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms did not comment on the issue to journalists in the parliamentary corridors. “Revival” declined to state a position. So far, no date has been set for the prime minister's questioning or for a meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security.