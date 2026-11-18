At the invitation of MEP Kristian Vigenin, the Executive Bureau of the Youth Union of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) visited Brussels. The delegation, led by Youth Union Chairman Gabriel Valkov, familiarised itself with the work of the European Parliament and the European Committee of the Regions, as well as with the priorities of the Party of European Socialists and the Foundation for European Progressive Studies. The young socialists also held a meeting at the Permanent Representation of Bulgaria to the EU, where they discussed how Bulgarian positions are formulated, coordinated and defended at European level.

Gabriel Valkov, Chairman of the BSP Youth Union, thanked the MEP for the invitation and his support for young socialists. “We are grateful to Kristian Vigenin for believing in young people not only in words, but through actions. We see that the left in Europe, and around the world, is winning with young faces; this is the way forward for the BSP as well,” Valkov said.

At a meeting with Nicolas Schmit, President of the Foundation for European Progressive Studies (FEPS) and a former European Commissioner, the role of political research in the development of social democracy and the opportunities for the BSP Youth Union to participate in the foundation’s initiatives, training programmes and joint projects were discussed.

At the European Committee of the Regions, the delegation spoke with Jordi Harrison, Secretary-General of the PES Group, about social democratic policies at local and regional level and the challenges facing local communities. Harrison noted that a priority issue for socialists in local government across Europe is preserving funding for cohesion policy in the EU’s next long-term budget.

At the headquarters of the Party of European Socialists, the young socialists met with Deputy Secretary-General Jonek Pole. The discussion focused on the challenges facing the European left and strengthening its ties with younger generations.

At the European Parliament, Kristian Vigenin briefed the young leaders on his work as an MEP and on the priorities of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats through the end of the current parliamentary term. The MEP presented the structure of Parliament, the role of the political groups and his work in the institution.

Vigenin organised a round-table discussion for the young socialists on the topic “From Local Activism to European Policies: How Young Socialists Can Shape Europe’s Future”. Young representatives of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats took part in the discussion: European Parliament Vice-President Havi López of Spain and MEP Evin Incir of Sweden. They shared their experience as young activists in the European socialist movement and the steps from youth engagement to real political influence following their election to the European Parliament. Vigenin stressed that the young people in the delegation are the future leaders of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, who can restore its influence in society. “The Bulgarian left must be open and European, and give people a clear perspective. That is why knowledge of European politics and contact with left-wing parties that win elections and govern successfully, as in Spain and Sweden, are important for the development of the new generation in the BSP. I hope this visit will mark the beginning of active joint work,” said the Bulgarian MEP, whose political career also began in the youth organisation.

The visit concluded with the delegation’s participation in the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Bulgaria and Romania joining the European Union at the European Parliament.

To contact the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/