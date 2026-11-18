About 35,000 of the approximately 110,000 established positions in the central administration are unnecessary. This was stated by the chairman of the Fiscal Council and former finance minister Simeon Dyankov on bTV’s “Face to Face” program. He described the 2027 budget bill as realistic but pointed to serious problems on the revenue and expenditure sides.

According to Dyankov, Bulgaria will probably have a regular budget adopted before the end of the year. In his words, this will provide greater predictability for municipalities, state organizations and investors in infrastructure projects.

He cited transparency and the absence of hidden deficits and accounting maneuvers as positive aspects of the financial framework. Dyankov said that such practices had existed in previous years. He added that the lack of specific infrastructure projects in the draft was not unusual, since at the end of the previous year it was not always clear which procedures, environmental assessments and other requirements would be completed.

Reforms in healthcare and social policy

“There are so many non-functioning units and so many unnecessary units in the administration. In the central administration alone, out of around 110,000 positions, there are approximately 35,000 that are absolutely unnecessary,” Dyankov said.

According to the chairman of the Fiscal Council, the third positive element is the beginning of reforms in healthcare, social policy and energy. He described the changes as timid, but as an attempt to normalize relations between the state, employers, trade unions and society.

As an example of a necessary change, Dyankov pointed to the TELK system. According to data from the Fiscal Council, spending on these decisions has tripled over the past four years. He also drew attention to regional differences in Ruse, Kardzhali, Pazardzhik and Plovdiv.

“Over four years, the TELK budget has tripled. We are spending three times more this year than we spent in 2022. Such a large increase is simply abnormal,” Dyankov commented.

In the social sphere, he described the gradual introduction of social security contributions for civil servants as a positive step. In his words, this will mean they are treated in the same way as workers in the private sector. The Interior Ministry system remains an exception, with nearly 6,000 employees holding TELK decisions.

One-off revenues and a tax on bank profits

Among the budget’s main problems, Dyankov highlighted one-off revenues and the lack of significant spending cuts. He described the tax on banks’ excess profits as a good idea, but warned that the measure could not be a lasting source of revenue because it was envisaged as a one-off measure.

Dyankov also questioned the inclusion of retail chains in the excess profits tax. In the energy sector, he described the proposed mechanism for supporting businesses amid high electricity prices as more balanced, because, in his view, assistance should reach companies that genuinely need it.

As an opportunity for a lasting improvement in revenues, the chairman of the Fiscal Council pointed to the optimization of the administration. According to him, artificial intelligence and digitalization could help identify unnecessary structures and positions. Dyankov, however, criticized the Ministry of e-Government for failing to present a sufficiently specific analysis in this regard.