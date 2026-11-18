The biggest problem with the draft budget is the budget deficit, which is precisely why “Democratic Bulgaria” is proposing to bring the deficit down to earth, so that even the prime minister can understand it, instead of flying around in a plane and circling above the problems. This was stated by Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria”, on bTV’s “Face to Face”.

“Rumen Radev’s budget is like an old Russian ZIL rolling downhill with no brakes, smoking, burning a lot of fuel and being completely inefficient. As a first step, we want to turn this old Russian ZIL into a nice modern Western European truck and reduce the budget deficit from 4.2% to 2.8%,” Mirchev said emphatically.

The political leader listed specific steps to achieve this goal. The first is to remove €800 million from the €1.08 billion in general funds in the central budget.

“If you ask Galab Donev, he does not know what this money is doing there either. At the moment, there is more than one billion euros there with no designated purpose,” Mirchev explained.

The next steps to bring down the deficit include cutting ministerial operating expenses by 16%, reducing capital expenditure by €250 million and increasing tax revenues.

“We are cutting everything that does not have an approved investment project. In other words, in 2027, if it is clear that no contract has been signed for a specific project, we will remove both the project and the money. We will cut some subsidies, increase gambling fees and reduce bonuses so that no one can earn more than the minister. Tens and hundreds of millions go solely towards bonuses. In the end, we get a deficit of 2.8%. If we include Lukoil’s excess profits, along with a few more optimizations, we could even reach 2.5%. This shows that it is possible for the budget to look completely different and not burden future generations with huge debts,” Mirchev stressed.

The MP from DB once again called on the president to convene the Consultative Council for National Security. He pointed out that despite the commitments made after the last meeting a month ago, drone strikes against commercial vessels in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea are continuing.

“Let us remember what happened at the previous CCNS meeting. Rumen Radev invited Mitrofanova to the Council of Ministers and they drank tea. After the elections, Ivo Hristov came out and said that the strikes would stop. A few hours later, the first vessel was hit, and a little later—the second vessel was hit. Now Rumen Radev could most probably take a samovar, go to the Russian Embassy and make tea for Mitrofanova,” Mirchev advised.

The co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” recalled that Romania had also been attacked, but unlike us, it destroys the drones in its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.

“France provided us with an aircraft that identifies the drones 60 minutes before they carry out the strike. Bulgaria was notified and had sufficient time to eliminate the threat. For a full hour, no one here gave the order for this to happen. I want an answer from the defense minister—why can the Romanians do it while we cannot? Because of this fear of making that decision, we now have this container ship with 421 containers sunk by three Russian naval drones. These containers are drifting around the Bulgarian coast because of the fear of the Bulgarian authorities. It is right to convene the CCNS and make decisions—whether Bulgaria will be like Romania and protect its coast and commercial vessels, or whether we will once again behave like the 16th republic of the USSR,” Mirchev concluded.