Revival leader Kostadin Kostadinov announced that he would file a report with the prosecution over allegations of falsified data on inflation and the state budget. According to him, this is evidenced by statements made by Fiscal Council Chairman Simeon Dyankov, as well as data published by Eurostat.

“I am filing a report with the prosecution in connection with the falsified data on inflation and the state budget,” Kostadinov said.

He described the alleged actions as “document fraud” and said that the report concerned a series of related crimes. According to Kostadinov, they were committed at the Ministry of Finance, the Council of Ministers, the National Statistical Institute and the Bulgarian National Bank.

The connection with eurozone membership

Kostadinov linked the allegations concerning the data to the procedure for Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone. He said that if a decision were made on the basis of the law and the evidence he had provided, the country’s membership should be declared illegal.

“An illegal action cannot lead to lawful consequences,” the Revival leader said.

The allegations of crimes having been committed have not been established by a final court ruling. At present, there has been no announcement that the prosecution has launched an investigation or pre-trial proceedings into the case.

Kostadinov said that the report would be filed with the prosecution within the day. He expressed hope that the law would be applied “on the basis of the will of the legislator,” rather than for political reasons.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg