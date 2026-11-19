“I also want us to destroy the drones, but at the moment there is no way to do so for purely military and technical reasons,” Prime Minister Rumen Radev said at the “Black Sea 2026: The Nearer Middle East” conference in Sofia. His statement was in response to a comment by GERB leader Boyko Borissov, who said a day earlier that, given the current situation with ships being attacked by drones, he would destroy the unmanned vehicles.

Radev pointed out that detecting drones from the Bulgarian coast is extremely difficult with the equipment available to the country. According to him, Bulgaria has received occasional assistance from its partners through patrol aircraft, and work is currently under way to establish more regular duty patrols by allied aircraft to monitor threats in the waters of the Black Sea.

Radev: No such radar has been produced

The prime minister said that a radar on the coast cannot see a low-flying drone 100 kilometers out at sea. He distinguished between aerial and maritime unmanned vehicles, noting that the latter have a very low profile and a small radar cross-section.

“No such radar has been produced,” Rumen Radev said.

In his remarks, he criticized politicians who, in his view, underestimate the technical limitations involved in detecting and destroying drones.

Proposal for shared security in the Black Sea

Radev recalled Bulgaria’s proposal for the Black Sea to be declared a shared security zone. The idea is for the six coastal states to unite around a moratorium on attacks against civilian ships.

According to the prime minister, the issue also has a humanitarian dimension, as more than 40% of the world's grain, as well as significant quantities of oil, pass through the Black Sea. “We want to finally turn our strategic geographical position into a strategic advantage,” Radev said.

Comment on the war between Russia and Ukraine

The prime minister described military and technical preparedness as important, but insisted that the full diplomatic potential must also be used. He said that Russia had made strategic mistakes, including underestimating the Ukrainian people's will to resist, while Ukraine had made a mistake with its 2023 counteroffensive.

Radev also said that the nuclear risk, which in his view exists and which Russia is “playing with,” is not discussed sufficiently at meetings of the European Union and NATO. He called on the EU and NATO to gain greater weight in negotiations on the future security architecture of Europe and said that these decisions cannot be made without Bulgaria's participation.