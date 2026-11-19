Bulgaria is in trouble because of the increase in budget spending, but it is not in a catastrophe, believes former Finance Minister Milen Velchev. In his words, the country still has the ability to bring the situation under control if the automatic increases in salaries and social payments are limited.

“We are in trouble because if the situation is truly handled irresponsibly and all the promises made over the past months and years are fulfilled, the deficit could spiral completely out of control,” Velchev said in an interview cited by Blitz. He warned that returning to sustainable public finances is most difficult once spending has already been taken on as permanent commitments.

Deficit reaches 4% of GDP

Preliminary data on budget execution at the end of October show a deficit of €5.2 billion, or 4% of projected gross domestic product. In October alone, the deficit under the consolidated fiscal programme increased by 1.2 percentage points compared with September, when it stood at 2.8% of GDP. The Ministry of Finance attributed the monthly increase mainly to higher capital expenditure and transfers.

As of October, programme revenues are expected to amount to €37.5 billion, while expenditure stands at €42.7 billion. Thus, the gap between receipts and payments is widening despite the increase in revenues compared with the same period of 2025.

Bulgaria faces European pressure

On 10 July 2026, the Council of the EU established that Bulgaria is subject to an excessive deficit procedure. According to the European assessment, the deficit in 2026 is expected to exceed the reference limit of 3% of GDP, while the growth of net expenditure in 2025 and 2026 is above the recommended pace.

Velchev has repeatedly pointed out that the problem lies above all on the expenditure side of the budget. “Spending is the problem of the Bulgarian budget, not revenue collection,” he told bTV. According to him, salaries and social payments have grown faster than the economy’s capacity.

What comes next for the budget

The Fiscal Council estimates that €14.1 billion in expenditure must be made in November and December for the planned framework for 2026 to be implemented. The Council warns that without the one-off payments, the underlying deficit for the year would be around 3.9% of GDP.

The draft budget for 2027 projects a deficit of 3.5% of GDP and a 5% increase in salaries in the public sector. The Fiscal Council allows for Bulgaria to exit the excessive deficit procedure in 2029, but only if the planned spending restrictions are implemented. Otherwise, the deficit could remain above the European threshold.

Sources: blitz.bg, btvnovinite.bg, fiscal-council.bg