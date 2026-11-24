The First Ordinary National Assembly of the Principality of Bulgaria was dissolved on November 24, 1879, by decree of Prince Alexander I of Battenberg. The parliament was formed on October 21 of the same year and sat for just over a month, but the political confrontation between liberals and conservatives prevented it from beginning substantive legislative work.

The assembly comprised 158 members, and its chairman was Petko Karavelov. In the first regular parliamentary elections, the Liberal Party won more than 70 percent of the vote, with voter turnout at 32 percent. Despite the liberals’ convincing performance, the prince did not entrust the parliamentary majority with forming a government on its own.

The failure of the coalition cabinet

Alexander of Battenberg attempted to form a coalition government headed by Petko Karavelov, which would also include representatives of the conservative faction. Dimitar Grekov and Grigor Nachovich took part in the talks, but no agreement was reached between the two political groups.

The crisis arose after parliament expressed no confidence in the government of Todor Burmov. Instead of a new cabinet with the necessary parliamentary support being formed, the coalition talks ended without result. Decree No. 335, read before the deputies, stated: “The First Ordinary National Assembly is hereby dissolved.”

A new cabinet headed by Vasil Drumev

On the same day, Prince Alexander I appointed a government headed by Vasil Drumev, known at the time as Metropolitan Kliment of Tarnovo. Conservative influence once again predominated in the cabinet. The government remained in power until March 24, 1880, when the country’s political configuration changed and a new stage in the parliamentary life of the Principality of Bulgaria began.

The brief existence of the first regular parliament had important consequences for the early development of Bulgaria’s constitutional system. The First Ordinary National Assembly did not pass a single bill, but left behind a decision of great symbolic significance — that the “Alexander Nevsky” Memorial Cathedral be built in Sofia.

With its dissolution, the princely authorities demonstrated that in the first years after the restoration of Bulgarian statehood, the balance between the monarch, parliament and the political factions remained unstable. The next Ordinary National Assembly was convened in March 1880.

Sources: archives.bnr.bg, bta.bg