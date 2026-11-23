The return of NATO to its core mission of guaranteeing the security of its member states is crucial to stability in the region. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said this during his meeting with Matthew Whitaker, the U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO. Minister of Defence Dimitar Stoyanov also took part in the talks at the Council of Ministers.

Rumen Radev underscored Bulgaria’s consistent efforts to strengthen and develop its defence capabilities and to contribute to guaranteeing security in the region amid financial constraints. This is the government’s commitment both to the security of Bulgarian citizens and to the collective security of our allies, the Prime Minister said.

The meeting also focused on security in the Black Sea and the importance of freedom of navigation in the region. The modernization of the Bulgarian Armed Forces and the significant contribution of the United States in this area were also discussed. Prime Minister Rumen Radev stressed the need to strengthen industrial cooperation and the exchange of experience between Bulgaria and the United States in the process of modernizing and acquiring new defence equipment for the Bulgarian Army.