“Yes, Bulgaria” described the decision of the Varna Municipal Election Commission to prematurely terminate the powers of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev as a “new attempt to erase the people’s choice”. The commission also annulled his certificate confirming his election as mayor of the municipality.

The decision was taken at a meeting on November 23. Of the 27 members of the Municipal Election Commission, 26 were present, with 20 voting “in favor” and six voting “against”. According to the commission’s chairman Velin Zhekov, representatives of all political forces represented in parliament supported the decision. The decision was issued with immediate effect.

The dispute concerns leave and absence from work

The procedure was initiated following reports related to Kotsev’s leave in 2025, when he was detained in a Sofia detention facility. The decision of the Municipal Election Commission states that between January 1 and November 11, 2025, the mayor was absent for a total of 107 working days. The commission considers that grounds exist for the premature termination of his powers under the Local Self-Government and Local Administration Act.

“Yes, Bulgaria” points out that Kotsev used paid leave while he was in detention, but that the days were not enough to cover the entire period. The party also claims that a court has already ruled that his police detention was unlawful, and that the prosecution service had been sent back by the court to make corrections to its work on the charges against him. These claims are part of the party’s political position.

According to “Yes, Bulgaria”, this raises the question of whether an absence caused by detention, which the party defines as unlawful, can be used as grounds for removing someone from elected office. The party says that the final decision on the case should be made by the court.

An appeal before the court follows

The decision of the Varna Municipal Election Commission may be appealed before the Administrative Court in Varna within seven days. The commission’s chairman did not clarify whether the immediate effect means that the city will be left without a mayor immediately following the decision.

If the decision enters into force, no partial local elections will be held, since less than one year remains until the end of the term. In that case, the Varna Municipal Council will elect a person to complete Blagomir Kotsev’s term.