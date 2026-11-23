“Lukoil” expects the turnover of its Bulgarian business in 2026 to be around €5 billion, while corporate tax for the year is expected to exceed €40 million. This was stated by the company’s special commercial manager in Bulgaria, Evgeni Simeonov, in an interview with Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to him, the projected profit is between €600 million and €700 million. A tax shield of more than €300 million will be deducted from it, with Simeonov stating that it will be fully used up this year. “The exact amount will be more than €40 million. Anything above the tax shield will be paid as corporate tax,” he said.

Simeonov Dismissed Claims of Billion-Euro Profit

The special manager dismissed claims that “Lukoil” is generating a profit of €2 billion. According to him, such a result would require turnover of between €20 billion and €30 billion.

“To make a profit of €2 billion, we would need turnover of €20-30 billion. That is ridiculous. Turnover in 2026 will be around €5 billion,” Evgeni Simeonov said.

He pointed out that the company had not paid corporate tax for 2024 and 2025 because of an accumulated tax shield. Simeonov also said that paying a windfall tax would be the wrong decision.

Lower Premiums on Oil Deliveries

Simeonov denied that the company was buying crude oil at inflated prices. He said that “Lukoil” works with major international suppliers and negotiates lower premiums compared with previous months. As an example, he cited Kazakh KEBCO crude, purchased at a premium of 4.3.

According to him, delivery costs are also affected by the time tankers spend waiting. The fee has risen from $160,000 to $600,000 per day, while passage through the Bosphorus takes between 8 and 10 days. For this reason, the additional costs for a single cargo can reach around $5 million.

No Fuel Shortage Expected

“We have, and will have, crude oil supplies until spring. Claims that there will be a fuel crisis are not serious,” Simeonov said. He assured that as long as the “Lukoil Neftochim Burgas” refinery is operating, there is no risk to the supply of the Bulgarian market.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control has authorized the operations of four Bulgarian companies from the group until April 24, 2027. The authorization covers “Lukoil Neftochim Burgas,” “Lukoil Bulgaria,” “Lukoil Aviation Bulgaria,” and “Lukoil Bulgaria Bunker.”

An international audit by “Deloitte” is being carried out at the company. Simeonov said that the results would be made public insofar as they do not contain trade secrets. He added that, at present, there is no official document from a potential buyer who has requested access to Lukoil’s assets.