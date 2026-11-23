Between 300,000 and 400,000 people may be left without food vouchers in December. The estimate comes from voucher operators, who say that the annual funding has already been exhausted. The information was reported by bTV.

The Ministry of Finance has also allocated the operators’ final quota. As a result, some employers will not be able to provide food vouchers to all their employees during the last month of the year.

New quota to be available in January

There will be an opportunity to compensate for the undelivered vouchers in January, when the distribution of the new quota begins. Until then, however, between 300,000 and 400,000 workers may not receive the funds their employers usually provide for food.

The delay comes in a month when household expenses are traditionally higher because of the holidays and preparations for them. The published information does not make clear whether all employers will be affected or whether the shortage will affect only companies whose requests exceed the available funding.