The Varna Municipal Election Commission has prematurely terminated the mandate of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev and annulled his certificate of election. The decision was adopted with immediate effect at a meeting attended by 26 of the commission’s 27 members.

Twenty members voted in favor of the decision. Velin Zhekov, chair of the Varna Municipal Election Commission, said it had been supported by representatives of all political forces on the commission.

The decision is related to leave taken by the mayor

The mandate was terminated following the review of two complaints submitted to the Municipal Election Commission last year. They concerned leave taken by Kotsev following his arrest on July 8.

The complaints were reviewed in connection with the provisions of Article 42, paragraph 1 of the Local Self-Government and Local Administration Act, which regulates cases of the early termination of a mayor’s mandate.

On November 11, the Varna Municipal Election Commission discussed a complaint seeking to establish how many days of paid annual leave Blagomir Kotsev was entitled to and whether the leave used during his detention after July 8 had been lawful. At the time, the commission decided to request information from the municipal administration about the leave taken.

The mayor can appeal

Blagomir Kotsev has the right to appeal the decision within seven days. “The court will have the final say in the case,” Velin Zhekov said.

The decision of the Municipal Election Commission is not final and is subject to judicial review. The commission reached it after analyzing the collected data on the leave taken.

Other complaints concerning similar matters have also been submitted to the Varna Municipal Election Commission. They are to be reviewed at upcoming meetings.