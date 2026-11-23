A car ended up in the garden of a newly built residential block in Varna after the driver failed to negotiate a turn on Knyaz Boris I Boulevard. The incident occurred at around 3:00 a.m. on the road between Varna and Golden Sands.

After the crash, the driver left the scene. He was later detained by police, BNT reported. No people were injured in the incident.

Second similar incident in two months

The crash was the second similar incident at the same location within two months. Residents of the area say accidents happen there frequently and are concerned about their safety.

The car remained in the green area in front of the residential building. The published information does not make clear whether charges have been brought against the driver or what caused him to lose control of the car.