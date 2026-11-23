GERB leader Boyko Borissov called for the resignation of the party’s representatives on the Municipal Election Commission in Varna and distanced himself from the vote that terminated the powers of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev.

GERB said that the party was not seeking a victory by administrative means in the seaside city. The statement was prompted by the decision of the Varna Municipal Election Commission on November 23 to terminate Kotsev’s mandate.

“We remind you that at its meeting on November 22, 2025, following consultations with leader Boyko Borissov, GERB’s Executive Commission unanimously decided to recommend and ask the members of the Municipal Election Commission in Varna who were nominated from GERB’s quota to vote “against” the removal of the mayor of Varna,” the party said.

GERB added that the same recommendation had been made on November 23, 2026, to the members of the commission nominated from the party quota. Despite this, the Varna Municipal Election Commission adopted a decision to terminate the mayor’s powers.

GERB: We do not want to change the majoritarian vote

In its statement, the party said it did not want its name or that of Boyko Borissov to be associated with actions that could change the outcome of the vote by the people of Varna.

“With this, we have made and are making it clear that GERB never seeks victories by administrative means; we do not want GERB, the party’s name or the name of our leader to be included in any kind of political schemes aimed at changing the people’s majoritarian choice,” GERB said.

The decision of the Varna Municipal Election Commission is related to reports concerning Blagomir Kotsev’s leave during the previous year. It may be appealed before the Administrative Court in Varna within seven days.

The call for the resignation of GERB’s representatives on the commission is the party leadership’s next move following the commission’s decision. The party insists that the actions of its representatives should not be regarded as an expression of GERB’s political position.