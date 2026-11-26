At the end of November 1878, the history of the first military school in post-Liberation Bulgaria begins in Sofia. On November 26, the educational institution is officially opened and consecrated, after having been established just a few months earlier as a military training unit in Plovdiv.

The beginning was marked on September 1, 1878, by Order No. 14 of the Imperial Commissioner of the Provisional Russian Administration in Bulgaria, Prince Alexander Dondukov-Korsakov. The unit numbered 80 people and was headed by Captain Nikolay Fleisher, who became the school's first commandant.

Between November 14 and 19, the military school moved from Plovdiv to Sofia. Its first base in the capital was a former Turkish military hospital located behind today's Central Military Club. It was there that the official opening and consecration ceremony took place on November 26, 1878.

From military school to institution of higher education

Over the following decades, the school changed its structure and name along with the development of the Bulgarian army. After September 9, 1944, it was named the People's Military School, and by Order No. 45 of February 18, 1945, Vasil Levski was designated as its patron.

In 1959, the school began offering higher education and was moved to Veliko Tarnovo. Since August 15, 1991, it has borne the name Vasil Levski Higher Combined-Arms Military School.

By a decision dated June 14, 2002, the 39th National Assembly transformed the Vasil Levski Higher Combined-Arms Military School in Veliko Tarnovo, the Panayot Volov Higher Military School of Artillery and Air Defense in Shumen, and the Georgi Benkovski Higher Air Force School in Dolna Mitropolia into the Vasil Levski National Military University, headquartered in Veliko Tarnovo.

“The National Military University is the successor of the first military school, established on November 26, 1878,” Brigadier General Plamen Bogdanov said during the commemorations of the 140th anniversary of the beginning of military education in Bulgaria.

The school's history continued to change in the 21st century as well. By a decision of the National Assembly dated April 18, 2019, effective January 1, 2020, the aviation faculty of the National Military University was closed, and its activities were transferred to the Aviation Faculty within the structure of the newly established Georgi Benkovski Higher Air Force School in Dolna Mitropolia.

November 26 remains the holiday of the Vasil Levski National Military University and a date linking today's higher military school with the first organized training of officers for the Bulgarian army.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg, old-news.bnr.bg