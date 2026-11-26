At the end of November 1940, while Bulgaria was trying to maintain neutrality in World War II, Sofia found itself at the center of diplomatic pressure from Moscow and Berlin. On November 24, Arkady Sobolev, Secretary-General of the People’s Commissariat for Foreign Affairs of the USSR, arrived in the capital. The following day, he presented Prime Minister Bogdan Filov and Foreign Minister Ivan Popov with a proposal for a Bulgarian-Soviet pact, and was later received by Tsar Boris III.

The document provided for the two countries to offer each other mutual assistance in the event of a threat. The USSR declared its readiness to provide Bulgaria with any kind of support, including economic assistance – raw materials, funds and other resources – if the country were threatened by a third state. In return, Bulgaria was to assist the USSR in the event of a danger to Soviet interests in the Black Sea region.

The proposal was also linked to Bulgaria’s territorial ambitions. The Soviet assurances referred to support for Bulgarian interests in Western and Eastern Thrace. Moscow further stated that, if the pact were concluded, it would not object to Bulgaria joining the Tripartite Pact, and even allowed for the possibility of joining it itself.

The Government’s Rejection

In Sofia, however, the proposal was met with distrust. The authorities feared that the treaty could lead to a loss of political independence and to a Soviet military presence in Bulgaria. Historical assessments of the project’s content differ on some details, but agree that Filov’s cabinet viewed it as a risk to the country’s independence.

The Bulgarian government rejected the proposal. According to research by Ivan Yanev, the final refusal was conveyed through two messages on December 8 and 9, 1940. Earlier, during the diplomatic talks, Sofia had stated that it did not feel immediately threatened and did not need guarantees.

The Soviet draft stated: “the objections that the USSR has to Bulgaria’s accession to the aforementioned Tripartite Pact shall be dropped on condition that the mutual assistance alliance between Bulgaria and the USSR is concluded”. This wording shows that the proposal was made at a time when Sofia was already under strong German pressure to join the military-political bloc of Germany, Italy and Japan.

How the Sobolev Action Began

The Bulgarian Workers’ Party made the proposal public, although the cabinet was trying to keep it diplomatically confidential. Meetings and rallies began, while letters, telegrams and petitions calling for the pact to be accepted were sent to the National Assembly and the Council of Ministers.

Organizations outside the BWP also joined the campaign, including “Zveno”, the Bulgarian Agrarian National Union “Alexander Stamboliyski”, the Bulgarian Agrarian National Union “Vrabcha” and the Bulgarian Workers’ Social Democratic Party. The movement became known as the Sobolev Action and turned into one of the most visible public clashes over Bulgaria’s foreign-policy course during the war.

The action gradually lost momentum after Bulgaria signed the protocol for accession to the Tripartite Pact in Vienna on March 1, 1941. Thus, the Soviet proposal remained unaccepted, while Bulgarian policy definitively turned toward the Axis powers.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, focus-news.net