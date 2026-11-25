Sofia Municipality has begun securing the area around the lower station of the Knyazhevo chairlift in “Knyazhevo” after the Administrative Court of Sofia City rejected the appeal filed by the owner, “Ropeways” JSC, against the preliminary enforcement of the order to remove the dangerous elements.

The first measure is the installation of barriers and restricting access to the hazardous areas. This will be followed by the removal of the most dangerous cable, as well as other parts of the facility identified in the technical inspection.

“For now, we are starting by securing the area, so that it is clear that nobody should pass under the facility at all,” Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev said. He pointed out that the owner has two weeks to remove the dangerous elements. If this is not done, the municipality will arrange the dismantling and seek reimbursement of the costs from the company.

Dangerous cables and corroded structures

Terziev’s order was issued on November 12 on the basis of an independent structural and technical inspection commissioned by Sofia Municipality. According to the inspection, in some places the cables hang less than two metres above the ground, parts of the cable system are missing, and the metal structures are heavily corroded.

In its ruling, the court found that there is a real and immediate danger to passing citizens along the route. The Knyazhevo chairlift was built in 1962, is approximately 1,900 metres long, and has not operated for more than 30 years. Its route crosses pedestrian paths, forest trails and year-round recreation areas.

The court also noted that an assessment commissioned by the owner itself recommends dismantling the carrying and hauling cables, the support rollers and other elements of the system. The ruling may be appealed before the Supreme Administrative Court within seven days.

Municipality is also preparing the next stages

Deadlines of 30 and 60 days from the serving of the order have been set for the remaining safety measures. These include the removal of other dangerous structures, poles and stations, with their implementation also depending on the progress of the court proceedings on the merits.

“I expect the owner to show the same level of activity in removing the dangerous facilities as it has shown in appealing the order,” Terziev said.

Alongside the safety measures, Sofia Municipality is working on the procedures for the future restoration of the “Knyazhevo – Kopitoto” cableway connection. The Sofia Municipal Council has adopted a decision to prepare a detailed development plan, and in August it also reapproved the projects for the new “Aleko 1” and “Knyazhevo – Kopitoto” lines.

The mayor said that the municipality has limited powers because the lifts are privately owned, but it will use the legal options available to resolve the problem and will insist on support from the state.