Land reform, irrigation, market preparedness and infrastructure development are among the key tasks facing Bulgarian agriculture in 2027. This was stated by Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski during the 14th National Agricultural Seminar of the National Grain Producers Association in Sofia.

According to him, next year should be dedicated to concrete steps to improve production conditions and increase the competitiveness of farms. 2027 marks the 20th anniversary of Bulgaria’s membership in the European Union and the beginning of preparations for the next programming period of the Common Agricultural Policy.

“Money is a means, but business provides employment. This creates added value and guarantees our tomorrow and the day after,” Abrovski said.

The minister pointed out that the sector must take stock of what has been achieved, the opportunities missed and the decisions that remain to be made for the sustainable development of agriculture. In his view, producers should not focus solely on absorbing funds, but should be given the conditions to develop production and gain market positions.

Longer-term use of agricultural land

During the discussion “The State – Partner or Obstacle to the Development of Agriculture,” Abrovski emphasized the need for greater security in the use of agricultural land. He said that one-year contracts make it difficult to plan investments over the long term, purchase machinery and develop farms.

The National Assembly has already adopted at first reading a bill amending and supplementing the Agricultural Land Ownership and Use Act. The vote produced 126 votes “for,” no votes “against,” while 46 lawmakers abstained. The bill has not yet been finally adopted.

The proposals envisage clearer rules for the management and leasing of land from the State Land Fund. They also include opportunities to facilitate investment in irrigation and water-supply infrastructure. According to Abrovski, predictability in land use and access to water are essential conditions for investment and greater competitiveness of Bulgarian farms.

The minister congratulated the National Grain Producers Association on the 20th anniversary of its establishment and emphasized the importance of dialogue between the state and the agricultural sector. Deputy Ministers of Agriculture and Food Yanislav Yanchev and Krasimir Chakarov also took part in the agricultural seminar.