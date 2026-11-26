Rain and warmer weather are expected in Bulgaria on Thursday, November 26. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts that “southwesterly winds will bring warmer weather on Thursday,” while rain will begin during the night in the northwest. By evening, the precipitation will cover the northwestern half of the country.

Icy conditions are possible early in the morning in the northwestern regions and along the Struma and Mesta valleys. Minimum temperatures will generally be between minus 3°C and 2°C, while maximum temperatures will range between 6°C and 11°C. It will be slightly warmer in the far southwestern and southeastern regions.

Temperatures by city

In Sofia, the forecast calls for considerable cloudiness with rain and temperatures between 0°C and 9°C. Rain and snow are expected in Vidin, with a minimum temperature of 0°C and a maximum of 4°C. In Montana, temperatures will range between minus 1°C and 3°C, also with a chance of rain and snow.

Temperatures in Plovdiv will be between 0°C and 10°C, while in Blagoevgrad they will range between 0°C and 11°C. The weather will be milder along the Black Sea coast: temperatures in Varna are expected to range from 3°C to 13°C, while in Burgas they will be between 4°C and 15°C. The maximum temperature in Silistra may reach 12°C, while in Shumen it will be up to 11°C.

Wet weather will continue on Friday, when significant rainfall is expected in northwestern Bulgaria. Over the weekend, the NIMH forecast calls for an influx of cold air and rain turning to snow in many places.

Sources: weather.bg, meteo.bg