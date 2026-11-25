Parliament adopted the state budget for 2027 at first reading, while GERB-SDS MP Rumen Hristov described the planned spending as excessively inflated. According to him, the draft also fails to deliver on the promise not to raise taxes.

“A little for everyone, but from the heart. That is what I can say about this budget. The budget could have been better, and they know it. The promise that taxes would not be raised was not kept,” Hristov told Bulgaria ON AIR.

Criticism of the Debt and Deficit

According to the MP, the spending side is the main problem with the financial framework. He pointed out that new government debt of up to €8.6 billion is planned for 2027, while the budget deficit remains above €5 billion by his estimate.

“Once we take out €6 billion in capital expenditure, we are not investing in economic growth; we are investing in current expenditure—it is not good,” Hristov said.

The official draft envisages that the cash deficit will fall from 5.5% of gross domestic product in 2026 to 3.5% in 2027. At the same time, government debt is expected to reach €44.3 billion, or 31.4% of GDP. Capital expenditure is planned at more than €6 billion.

The Dispute over the Windfall Profits Tax

One of the contentious measures is the one-off 33% windfall profits tax. It is intended for certain sectors, including banks, insurers, telecommunications companies, payday lenders and large food retailers.

Hristov described the inclusion of banks as a bad signal and warned that financial institutions could offset the cost through higher interest rates. The European Central Bank also expressed concerns about possible negative consequences for the banking sector.

According to Hristov, the measure has been presented as a one-off, while at the same time it is expected to generate revenue next year as well. He also said that “Lukoil” should have been included within the scope of the tax.

The European Procedure Continues

The criticism of the budget comes against the backdrop of the excessive deficit procedure against Bulgaria. The European Commission recommended that the Council of the EU establish that the country had not taken effective action under the agreed path for limiting spending.

The Commission did not impose a fine immediately through this decision. According to European documents, a possible sanction may be recommended following a decision by the Council of the EU and after legislative amendments enter into force. Brussels expects Bulgaria to implement the 2027 budget strictly and will assess progress in the spring of 2027.

Finance Minister Galab Donev defended the draft and said that the government was ready to discuss proposals between the two readings if they had financial backing. He also announced plans to provide an additional €110 million for municipalities, intended for winter maintenance, capital and equalization subsidies, and compensation for the increase in the minimum wage.