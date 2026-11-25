Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Tsoncho Ganev described the draft budget for 2027 as a continuation of the policies of Boyko Borissov, Delyan Peevski and Assen Vassilev. According to him, the framework increases the tax burden, fails to ensure sufficient income growth and envisages new government debt of nearly BGN 17 billion.

“Radev’s budget is more of the same. This is Borissov’s budget, Peevski’s budget, Assen Vassilev’s budget – absolutely nothing different,” Ganev said. He highlighted three main problems – incomes, taxes and indebtedness.

Dispute over the minimum wage and pensions

The draft sets the minimum wage at EUR 660 as of January 1, 2027. The Ministry of Labour and Social Policy states that this represents an increase compared with the current amount of EUR 620.20. Ganev, however, said that the minimum wage should have reached EUR 690.

In his words, the EUR 30 difference affects around 35% of workers. He also pointed out that the poverty line is increasing by 14%, while pensions will rise by around 8%. According to Ganev, around 1.3 million pensioners will remain with incomes below the new threshold.

Tax changes and social security thresholds

The draft envisages a 30% increase in the basic tax values of properties in 2027, followed by increases of 35% each in 2028 and 2029. Higher minimum and maximum social security income thresholds are also proposed. The maximum social security income is to reach EUR 2,400, while the minimum social security income for self-insured individuals will be EUR 660 in 2027.

The framework includes changes to food vouchers, excise duties on tobacco products and the taxation of certain vehicles. “They promised they would not raise taxes, but they are now doing so across the board by changing the tax base,” Ganev said.

The government maintains a different position. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that the budget does not change the main taxes on income, profits and value added. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Galab Donev said that revenues must simultaneously ensure higher incomes and public investment while limiting the deficit.

New debt amounts to nearly BGN 17 billion

The maximum amount of new government debt for 2027 has been proposed at EUR 8.6 billion, equivalent to nearly BGN 17 billion. At the end of the year, total government debt is expected to reach EUR 44.3 billion, or 31.4% of gross domestic product.

Ganev described the indebtedness as the most serious problem and said that interest payments alone would cost around BGN 3 billion. The official calculations specify EUR 1.396 billion in interest payments for 2027, or approximately BGN 2.73 billion.

He also criticised the funds allocated for commitments to Ukraine and the financing of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church. Vazrazhdane is calling for reform of the pension model and an end to public funding for private hospitals as an alternative to taking on new loans.

The draft budget for 2027 was approved by the National Assembly’s Budget Committee at first reading. It is now set to be considered in the plenary chamber, along with discussions of proposals between the first and second readings.