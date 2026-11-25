Bulgaria was elected Vice-Chair of the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) for 2027. The decision was taken today at the 127th session of the Executive Council in Abu Dhabi, attended by Minister of Tourism Dr. Ilin Dimitrov.

Our country is assuming such a high-level position in the global organization for the first time since the Ministry of Tourism was established. „In 2027, Bulgaria will play a role in setting the priorities of global tourism. We will use this opportunity to focus on issues that we are also working on at home – how to make better data-based decisions, how to prepare professionals for the sector, and how to develop tourism while preserving cultural heritage,“ Minister Dimitrov said. The members of the Executive Council highly praised Bulgaria’s work during its 2023–2027 term on the Council and its contribution to international cooperation in tourism.

As Vice-Chair, our country will have a more active role in the work of UN Tourism. In June 2027, Bulgaria will also host the World Conference on Culture and Tourism, which it is preparing jointly with UN Tourism under the auspices of UNESCO. It will be held in Sofia and Kazanlak, with the participation of UN Tourism Secretary-General Sheikha Al Nuaimi and UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany.

Bulgaria will showcase the traditions of the Rose Valley and the treasures of the Valley of the Thracian Kings. Among them is the Thracian Tomb of Kazanlak, inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.