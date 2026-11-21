Bulgaria has no company capable of producing 155 mm shells in their entirety for the 57 new self-propelled howitzers from France. This was announced by the Ministry of Defence. The shells are a standard calibre for NATO’s new weaponry.

A working group visited five Bulgarian companies that could assist with production. The result was that each of them can manufacture individual components, but none can produce a complete item.

“All Bulgarian companies say they can make some part of a 155 mm shell,” Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov told MPs.

According to him, Bulgarian companies also lack the necessary certification for their products to be used. Stoyanov stressed that the Ministry of Defence should not carry out the certification.

Manufacturers outside Bulgaria are being surveyed

“Let private businesses obtain their certification, and we will buy the finished product,” the minister said.

The ministry has already held talks with representatives of Bulgarian companies, the defence industry association, the Land Forces and the Navy. The international market is also being surveyed in parallel.

An inquiry has also been sent to NATO’s agency for the acquisition of armaments, as well as to manufacturers outside Bulgaria. Stoyanov did not say how many companies were being considered or what response had been received from one of the countries with which talks had been held.

National co-financing will be necessary for the purchase. Funding for the 155 mm shells has also been requested under the European Union’s SAFE loan mechanism. The minister assured that if the acquisition is not carried out with European funding, the funds will be redirected.

Nearly 9,500 shells are included

According to the approved decision on the acquisition of the French howitzers, their price includes nearly 9,500 155 mm shells.

Slovakia and Poland have already succeeded in involving local companies in the production of this type of ammunition. Bulgarian companies can also participate, but this depends on finding a buyer for the products.

GERB MPs said that in the absence of a certified Bulgarian manufacturer, the country would have to purchase the shells from France or Germany.

Sources: bnrnews.bg