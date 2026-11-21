Drivers continue to enter the oncoming lane under Trapezitsa Hill on the road between Veliko Tarnovo and Gorna Oryahovitsa, despite the one-way traffic arrangement introduced there. Local residents have launched a petition calling for additional signs and stricter enforcement in the dangerous section.

A bTV crew filmed another violation during a report. A car entered the prohibited direction just as a bus was approaching from the bend. There was no room for the vehicles to pass each other, and the car’s driver had to reverse.

Traffic is one-way because of falling rocks

“Even now, you can actually see that there is exactly one violator who has not obeyed the signs—whether intentionally or not, ultimately, the signs are there,” commented Tsvetomir Georgiev, the petition’s organizer.

In August, concrete blocks were installed under Trapezitsa because of rocks falling from the slope. Since September, the section has been open only to traffic traveling from Gorna Oryahovitsa to Veliko Tarnovo. A detour route has been designated in the opposite direction.

The Road Infrastructure Agency says that a solid protective barrier has been built along the road to protect passing motor vehicles from potentially falling rock fragments. The necessary signs have been installed along the route. A no-entry sign has been placed on the Veliko Tarnovo side, while directional signs guide drivers to the detour route.

In the permitted direction from Gorna Oryahovitsa to Veliko Tarnovo, the speed limit is 40 kilometers per hour.

Residents warn drivers themselves

People from the neighborhood say they often try to stop drivers who fail to notice or ignore the ban.

“It is dangerous, of course—they brazenly enter the oncoming lane. Personally, when I stand at the bus stop and wave my hand, I tell them: ‘Can’t you see the sign?’ And they keep going until a bus stops up ahead and starts honking furiously,” says Sonya Nikolova from Veliko Tarnovo.

Simeon Nikolov insists that the prohibition sign should be larger and visible from a greater distance. In his words, the sign indicating an exception for neighborhood residents should be moved closer to the beginning of the bridge.

Tsvetomir Georgiev proposes installing illuminated signs. He warns that cars entering the oncoming lane pose a danger not only to drivers and passengers but also to the houses located below the narrowed section of the road.

Thousands of vehicles travel along the route every day

According to municipal councilor Dimitar Manolov, between 4,000 and 7,000 vehicles travel daily on the road between Veliko Tarnovo and Gorna Oryahovitsa, while reports of violations number in the hundreds.

“This problem has existed since 2006, and millions of leva have been invested so far to solve it. And in the end, they came and did this madness, because this is absolute madness,” Manolov commented.

The one-way traffic arrangement was introduced following repeated rockfalls from Trapezitsa Hill. In the meantime, residents are calling for the signage to be changed so that the ban is more clearly visible and for stricter enforcement to reduce violations.