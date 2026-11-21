The area around the border villages in the Kyustendil region will be monitored and guarded with drones operated by the Border Police. Mayors and deputy mayors have been informed about the measure during a meeting with representatives of the border authorities.

Local authorities must warn residents not to use their own unmanned aerial vehicles without permission. The aim is to prevent incidents and violations in an area that falls within a border zone with special rules.

It was also reiterated at the meeting that photographing military and border facilities is prohibited. However, the mayors did not receive specific information as to whether the Border Police drones have already begun to be used or whether this is yet to come.

“They have night vision, are equipped with modern technology and can do everything... They will monitor and keep an eye on order, and on anything else,” Ognyan Nyarev, mayor of Gorno and Dolno Uyno, told the Bulgarian National Radio.

According to him, local residents had long been informed that flights by authorized aircraft were part of the measures in the area. If unmarked drones are spotted, people should report them.

“If we have unmarked aircraft, we should report them,” Nyarev said.

Contact numbers for reporting incidents in every settlement

Meanwhile, an information board listing contact numbers for emergencies has been installed in every settlement in the municipality. It displays the numbers of the officer on duty for disasters and accidents, the municipality’s officer on duty, the emergency units of the electricity distribution company and the water and sewerage utility, as well as the telephone number of the respective mayor.

The boards are intended to facilitate the reporting of incidents, severe weather conditions and disasters so that timely action can be taken.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg