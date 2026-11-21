2,222 jars of honey will reach people and institutions in need in Vratsa Municipality. The donation was organized by beekeeper Zdravko Dimitrov and is worth approximately €16,000.

The honey comes from the Vratsa man's own production. In addition to the homes for elderly people and children in need that received support during his first initiative, this time the recipients will also include community centers and churches throughout the municipality.

The Youth Center and Vratsa Municipality will help distribute the donation. A year ago, Dimitrov provided one ton of honey, and now he is continuing the cause with another two tons.

“Because I can, we are doing it again”

“Whenever a person does something, it is because they can. And because I can, and I believe that what I did last year was very good and right, we are doing it again,” says Zdravko Dimitrov.

He emphasizes that the initiative is not driven by an advertising or financial goal. In his view, the donation is a way to show that everyone can help according to their means.

“The purpose of life is to make other people happy. Only then will you be completely happy,” the beekeeper says.

His wife Tsveti also supports the cause. The family admits that they need the money and that the honey could be sold, but they have chosen to donate it.

Zdravko Dimitrov hopes their example will encourage other people to do good as well.