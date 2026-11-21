“The Fair of Normal Prices” is expanding with a second edition in Plovdiv, and the initiative will also be held in Varna. Fruit and vegetables directly from producers will be offered at the venues, while the organizers promise more affordable prices for shoppers.

“Our expectations were met—in fact, they were exceeded. There were many people and great interest, and this time we hope there will be even more,” Vasilena Spasova said on the air of “Wake Up.”

Discounts at the first edition reached nearly 100%

According to Spasova, at the first edition discounts ranged from 20% to nearly 100%, depending on the specific product. The idea for the fair emerged after a survey of prices at markets in Plovdiv.

“We found huge markups at the markets—from 100% to 300%,” Kiril Spasov explained. As an example, he pointed to avocados, for which, according to the organizers, the markup reached 300%.

More producers and packages for pensioners

More producers and better prices are planned for the second edition. The organizers have also prepared a special campaign for pensioners. They will be able to receive gift packages containing essential products—rice, beans and lentils. The number of packages will be limited.

In Plovdiv, the fair will be held at Ponedelnik Market, while in Varna it will take place at “Chasovnika” Market. The opening hours at both locations are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.